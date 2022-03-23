PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With winter behind us, it’s time for spring weather. This is the part of the year that the temperatures start to warm on up and the day length stretches, leaving us with more time to be out in the sun. It’s also when people start to spend more time outdoors, right when the pollens start flying.

Is it too early to be feeling the pollens? No, in fact, we are in the early stages of the allergy season right now. You may already be feeling the stuffy nose or the itchy eyes from this weekend. Today, the allergy forecast is sitting at a medium level. Due to the rain, the forecast isn’t expected to pick up much more than that. However, as the weather changes, the allergy forecast adjusts, and with breezy, dry, and warm weather, we start to see the pollen count increasing.

The allergy forecast will increase each day this week until we top off in the high category this weekend. If you are making weekend plans outdoors, you should be prepared for the pollen. If you haven’t noticed much of the pain yet, it’s likely because we have had 18 days of rain this month. The rain will help suppress those traveling pollens down to the surface. Once we have a dry spell take over, you can expect those pollen counts in the Willamette Valley to increase. We will discuss some tips below on how to avoid suffering from pollen. That information is provided by the University of Oregon.

WHAT TYPE OF POLLENS?

Right now, we have tree pollen soaring. This is the time of the season when those of you that are allergic to juniper or alder are likely suffering. The season begins with tree pollen, eventually ramping up in grass and ragweed pollen later this spring. If you know which type of pollens you are sensitive to, you can project the time of the year that you will have to be more aware of. Like all pollen, the wind can carry the fine and powdery pollens for miles. You may not have the type of trees that bother you in your own yard, but you may have allergies emerge due to traveling pollen.

Because wind can spew the pollens all across the air, you will want to close your windows if you’re sensitive. Driving around in your car with the windows down or leaving the windows open on a nice spring day to air out your place are both ways to invite nagging pollen. Although we do not have any gusty days coming, we will have a consistent wind during the upcoming dry days.

HOW TO TREAT SEASONAL ALLERGIES

What are some ways you can avoid seasonal sniffles? The best way is to watch the forecast and to wear an N95 mask if you are working in your yard. Some other tips from the University of Oregon include washing your face and hair before bedtime. You may want to change your clothes too if you’re outside for activities. These are both great tips because you are avoiding bringing that pollen inside, spreading it across areas that you may think are free of pollen. Even wearing sunglasses can help with avoiding the pollen for your eyes.

Unfortunately, you can’t always dodge seasonal allergies. Mother Nature will do her best to help provide rainy and cool days this spring. However, if the sun is out and the wind is blowing, the pollen is surely there too.