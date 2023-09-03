A bolt of lightning strikes within a few miles of the Oregon State Fair in Salem on Sept. 02, 2023. (KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart)

'Closer than I would have liked'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thunder and lightning temporarily shut down a few carnival rides and drew oohs and aahs from the concertgoers at the Oregon State Fair Saturday evening as thunderstorms rumbled across the region.

A long streak of lightning stretches across the sky during the Elle King concert at the Oregon State Fair or Sept. 2, 2023. (Photos by Josh Cozart)









KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart said that the storm caused “amazing” flashes of lightning, which he captured on camera. While the lightning provided a dramatic background for Saturday’s Elle King concert, Cozart said the storm became a bit frightening when the strikes came within about 5 miles of the fairgrounds.

“It was a little closer than I would have liked,” Cozart said.

The lightning strikes came at the tail end of Saturday’s severe thunderstorms warning issued by the National Weather Service. Light rain and more scattered thunderstorms are possible across Northwest Oregon between Sunday night and Monday.