An end to summer-like weather: April showers return

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Twelve days without rain in Portland! Today we end that dry streak of summer-like weather.

Expect a partly to mostly cloudy start today. Morning temps are in the mid-40s. The ceiling of the clouds may be high enough to allow some sunshine to pop through around sunrise. Clouds will be increasing later in the day.

By midday/afternoon, light showers arrive at the coast. The best chance for rain in Portland will be late tonight / Saturday morning, but light rain may fall around 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. ahead of the main band of precipitation. Highs today reach the mid-60s, closer to normal for this time of year.

Weekend: Rain with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Strong afternoon winds from the south Saturday. Slight chance of thunderstorms Sunday. Snow levels lower from 8,000′ to 4,000′.

Small Craft Advisory this weekend

Coastal waters from Florence to Cape Blanco OR out 10 nm- Coastal waters from Cape Blanco OR to Pt. St. George CA out 10 nm- Waters from Florence to Cape Blanco OR from 10 to 60 nm- Waters from Cape Blanco OR to Pt. St. George CA from 10 to 60 nm- SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO 11 AM PDT SUNDAY… * WHAT…South to southwest winds of 15 to 25 kt and steep short period seas of 6 to 7 ft expected. * WHERE…All areas. * WHEN…From 8 AM Saturday to 11 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=small%20craft%20advisory

Preview to next week: Periodic rain chances with a gradual warming trend. If the modeled atmospheric river shows up on the last day of April, then we would likely get warm rain. We’re still far out in forecasting time so we will keep you posted.

If models do go according to plan, by next week this A-R may pull in remnants of what was Super Typhoon Surigae that is currently losing strength 800 miles SW of Tokyo.