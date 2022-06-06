PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A soothing area of high pressure is going to be moving through the next few days. This will take the unsettled weather of the weekend and pacify the conditions. That means we have drier moments to start the week for Portland.

Before we completely fall free of the weekend rain, there may be a few isolated showers Monday. It’s about a 20% chance for some showers around the area but they will be gone by evening.

Swipe through the graphics to catch the forecast across the region.

The sun breaks during the day will help boost the temperatures for the afternoon. We will likely be running a little under average, but it should be a day that we top off near 70 degrees.

There will be some showers early in the morning south of Marion County, but likely dry up in the northern Willamette Valley to start it off. Those showers for the valley will probably be in the early afternoon. But it will be mainly dry for afternoon activities and sports.

If you starting heading east you will fall under a sunny sky. There will be some clouds for the western Gorge, but they dissipate as you drive east — and Hood River tops off around the upper 60s, with The Dalles jumping into the lower to mid 70s by afternoon. There may be a developing shower over the Cascades during the afternoon, too. Overall, there just won’t be enough moisture to really get things going on Monday.