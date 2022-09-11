PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Sunday will be another day of wildfire smoke in Portland, but conditions are expected to recover slowly, which will tinker with the air quality in a positive direction as well.

East wind has become more pacified as we work into the second part of the weekend. Expect a gentle wind around 5 to 10 mph Sunday as it shifts out of the south. Portland and surrounding communities will also see a rebound in the relative humidity. Due to both improvements, there will no longer be a red flag warning for the area.

Not only will we have the wildfire smoke, but we will also have a mix of clouds coming in from a piece of energy riding up the Oregon coast. This is going to be some provided moisture for even a few isolated showers late Sunday into Monday.

Temperatures Sunday should be in the lower to mid 80s. Daytime highs drop to the mid to upper 70s come Tuesday.

