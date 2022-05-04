PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We have only hit the 70-degree milestone three times this year in Portland. Last year, we already hit 80 degrees or more three times. What a difference a year makes, right?

Well, we are going to be pushing the 70s today as a mild air mass starts to move in with a ridge of high pressure. The only concern is there will be some clouds around.

This shouldn’t prevent us from hitting 70 or more today. It may prevent us from soaring well into the 70s though. There is one thing for sure, it will be the warmest day for Portland this week. We have cooler air with rain coming our direction shortly behind this small boost. Take it in while you can.

It should be a nice day all around for the state of Oregon. Notice in the cloudcast below that there will be some clouds around west of the Cascades. Some cloud coverage may travel the Columbia too, reaching points of The Dalles and Pendleton in the morning. Swipe through the graphics below and you will see how the cloudcast clears up by the afternoon.

Expect sunshine around the area during the afternoon. There may be a veil of thin clouds coming in aloft which may give filtered sunshine. That will be the far front end of the system that is going to be soaring through later this week. Temperatures today are in the lower 70s for the valley. There is a good chance that we do see some 80s out there for central and eastern Oregon. Let’s give them something to talk about is what mother nature is saying right now.

It will be a fully dry day for the region. The PDX rain chance increases on Thursday and Friday as a trough pushes the ridge that is over us out of here. It will be a good day to travel the mountains or get lost for a bit out in the yard. You will want to get your outdoor fun out of your bones before tomorrow. Have a great Wednesday.