Another cold start, but calm winds around Portland Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We have nice weather going into Friday with a few more dry days ahead before the change back to rain across the region.

Bundle up, and allow for some time to warm up your car this morning. Temperatures are chilly as the morning starts. Those areas below or near freezing will likely have a very thin layer of some frost on your windshield.

We should stay away from the dense fog around Portland due to a breezy east wind, however, we’ll hang onto chilly temperatures starting in the upper 20s to mid-30s for much of the Portland Metro Area.

Sunshine returns through the afternoon. Highs should top off in the upper 40s to lower 50s today.

Wind will still come in from the east around 10 to 15 mph. Happy Valley is dealing with some breezy conditions with wind speeds of about 15 mph. Meanwhile, we stay windy for Troutdale and those in the western Gorge, but backing off by this evening.

By the afternoon those wind gusts are expected to die down.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the system is not bringing much moisture. About a ¼ of an inch of rain is expected, which isn’t a lot for the first weekend in February.

We stay dry through Saturday with partly sunny skies and increasing clouds. Rain arrives on Sunday by noontime with showers lingering through Monday in the valley.

Sunday starts out with mainly dry conditions, and then that rain starts to filter in. So by the afternoon and into the evening, widespread rain is likely around Portland, the valley and out to the coast.

The extended forecast is showing we move back into a drier pattern by Wednesday through the weekend.