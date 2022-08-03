PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Your typical summer heat is coming for our Wednesday as temperatures jump to the mid to upper 80s.

Before we get there, we have a nice pleasant morning with temperatures in the lower 60s. This is the type of summer day that you can get things accomplished under cooler morning air, also you can enjoy the afternoon warmup. Expect a sky full of sunshine for the day.

There will also be less wildfire smoke around the Willamette Valley as the wind ushers that smoke east. Air quality should be in the green outside of central Oregon communities that are closer to the wildfires. Another round of lightning and thunderstorms for southern Oregon Wednesday. This is moisture pumping in off the Pacific as an area of low pressure circulates that water in our direction.

There will still be some heat for central and northeast Oregon. Temperatures to jump near the triple-digits by the afternoon. There is also a Red Flag Warning in place until Wednesday night for areas like Arlington and Hermiston. Dry conditions with the gusty wind will lead to rapid fire spread.

Have a great day!