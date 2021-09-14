A fab 80’s September day, but will it be our last?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A fabulous weather day should bring a big smile to your face. It’s hard to beat 80º and sunny in the middle of September. Before we get to a perfect day under the sun, this morning’s temperatures will force you to pull out a warmer jacket. Not teeth-chattering cold, but a cool 50º expected as you head out the door in Portland. Outside the metro, temperatures will bottom out in the upper 40’s just before sunrise. Sunrise time: 6:48a. Sunset: 7:23p.

Is this our last 80-degree day? Not necessarily. Although the cold trend later this week will have you convinced winter is near, we can’t put a fork in summer just yet. Last year our final 80º+ day for the year was October 2. The normal daytime high this time of year in Portland is 78º, normal low 55º. The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center, in charge of releasing long term seasonal outlooks, is calling for a 50% chance of below normal temperatures for the end of September from the 21st to the 27th.





50% probability of below normal temperatures for NW Oregon for the end of September. Credit: Climate Prediction Center

Air quality

Air quality remains good for Portland and the entire Willamette Valley. Wind is out of the north, northwest today. Downwind of wildfires, air quality remains a challenge.

Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory for eastern Douglas and southern Lake counties, which is in effect until Friday afternoon. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate and could be at unhealthy levels. WHAT…Reduced air quality due to smoke from numerous wildfires around the area. WHERE…Eastern Douglas County, including areas near the Rough Patch and Devil`s Knob fire complexes. Also southern Lake county due to wildfires in Oregon and northern California. WHEN…Until Friday afternoon. IMPACTS…Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs, and can worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk to adverse health effects include infants, young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant women. https://forecast.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=ORZ025&warncounty=ORC019&firewxzone=ORZ616&local_place1=6%20Miles%20ESE%20Glide%20OR&product1=Air+Quality+Alert&lat=43.2764&lon=-122.9637#.YUBSNdNKhE4