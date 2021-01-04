Another mild, wet week in Portland; avalanche danger in mountains

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Some may dream of a snowy winter in Portland, but outside of our slightly above average temperatures, this is winter: plenty of gloomy wet days in and around the valley.

That being said, that water is turning out plenty of mountain snow, which is exactly what the ski resorts want and exactly what we need in the extended term for our water and drought battle. Notice the forecast is calling for rain just about each and every day this week outside of Thursday. We start the week more wet than the way we finish it off.

Right now we are connected to an area of low pressure situated in a cold trough. Behind our main disturbance from early on Monday, will be showery conditions with a potential thunderstorm. Once we get to that cooler air behind the front, it can lead to a moment of instability. I would say that the Oregon coast is going to be the area that we will have to monitor for the afternoon.

We will not be nearly as organized in the evening hours, but you can see the second wave push through around the commute home. From about 4 to 7 p.m., we will probably have a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. The main axis of the trough moves east around that time, which will help generate these showers.

At that point, more of a westerly wind kicks in aloft, leading to a rain shadow effect for the central communities. You can see the gap in the weather model below for communities like Madras or Bend. However, count on the wind to be blowing, with gusts to the 30 mph range likely. Still plenty of rain and snow for the mountains to the east, potentially leading to avalanche danger.

That avalanche danger is a concern for Mt. Hood this afternoon. With plenty of snow and some warming temperatures due to a warm front overnight, there has been a fluctuation in precip type, resulting in moments of rain and just a lot of water in general.

You can see the avalanche danger for Mt. Hood today in the graphic below. It is high to considerable, depending on the elevation. It does improve on Tuesday, but it may have some weak spots.

Speaking of the meandering of the jet stream, you can see the drop in the jet over the Pacific Northwest (PNW) this afternoon. That is going to be the trough moving through as I mentioned above. Ridging over northwest Colorado, but we don’t have a hard willed plateau high building. This area will be receiving more moisture after Tuesday as an area of low pressure cuts across California and the Sierra Nevada.

With all of the rain, you may be searching for some dry time to get the holiday decorations down or to just get outside for some needed exercise. We have a “dry time schedule” graphic that should help give you the general idea on when you can get out and about. Tuesday morning, and likely the afternoon, should be dry. We don’t really start to see the rain moving in until later in the day Tuesday. Thursday looks like a completely dry day with no rain to slow us down. That dry window holds through Friday morning before the rain is back later in the day. If you need to get some lights down or you want to get the yard cleaned up from some branches, Thursday is your day!