PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – There is no way around it, it’s going to be cool and showery once again. Morning temperatures will be a tad bit cooler Thursday around Portland than it has been the last few mornings.

That is because of the clouds clearing out for a moment overnight. That will allow for the temperature to cool under a relatively clear sky.

We then have another batch of clouds and showers moving through in the early hours. Weather models have some of that moisture moving into Marion County as early as 5 to 7 a.m. This may mean cold showers but even a brief moment of a rain/snow mix. You will want to prepare for wet roads or even some patchy ice for some bridges.

The morning hours may even bring in a shower or thunderstorm for the Oregon coast. It will start to settle down in the second part of the day, turning into a nice partly sunny sky for beaches like Seaside. Temperatures to top off in the mid to upper 40s Thursday for the coast. You’ll have to pack up and fly out of the state if you want to feel anything warm.

Highs in the Willamette Valley Thursday are also going to be in the 40s. If we have enough sunshine, we may jump to 50 degrees. We are likely going to have another round of showers and even a few thunderstorms. There has been a lot of hail over the last few days and it may occur again.

Go ahead and cycle through the slideshow below to find the forecast for your area. If you’re traveling the mountains, be prepared for snow. That goes for you folks out in central Oregon as well. You may have a snow shower in the morning before it turns over to sunshine by the afternoon.