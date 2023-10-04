PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) —

Early morning fog blankets parts of the Portland area Wednesday morning as drier and warmer weather returns later this week.

Morning fog will continue to move through parts of the coast and valley locations. This latest round of morning fog will help keep afternoon highs at bay.

Temperatures will continue to build as Portland nears record-breaking heat by this weekend. Highs will sit nearly 10 degrees above normal for the first week of October. That comes as Portland sees a slight increase in precipitation for the monthly totals from Monday and Tuesday’s moisture.

Portland sees above normal rain accumulation as of Tuesday morning, October 3, 2023

High pressure continues to build over the western half of the country. That’s where temperatures will continue to sit above average and sunny skies make a swift return to the Pacific Northwest.

Temperatures in the 80s will remain brief as another system is expected to move through the area next week.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s warmer and drier weather pattern for the next week

The latest round of wet and cooler conditions next week will help put Portland closer to normal for the month of October.