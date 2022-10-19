PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There is nothing like starting the morning with a mix of fog and wildfire smoke. You can count on air quality impacts Wednesday morning as pollutants are trapped at the surface where we all live.

October is known for fog, not wildfires. When you put the two together you get what’s called smoke induced fog.

“Smoke acts like Velcro, attracting more particulate matter and water molecules,” explained KOIN 6 Chief Meteorologist Natasha Stenbock. “When we get inversions this time of year the air is still and all the pollutants get trapped at the surface. It’s a smog stew that can make visibility downright dangerous.”

An air quality advisory is in effect through Thursday night.

A strong ridge of high pressure is over the region otherwise. This continues to promote warmer weather and summer-like afternoon temperatures around the region. The Portland metro area should remain in the 70s until Friday.

If you need to make some last-minute house preparations for the rainy season, now is your time to jump into that project before the rain comes. Just know that you only have until Friday afternoon.

Rain arrives Friday afternoon with soggy conditions into Saturday morning. Off and on showers then continue through Sunday. The long-term trend is pointing at more rain and cooler showers. So long, farewell, goodbye! We will see you next year summer!

Have a great day!