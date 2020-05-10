Another ‘summer’ day before we cool down this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s not often that we hit the mid to upper 80s in May. We will have one more day of that summer heat before we fall back to earth a bit with our temperatures.

Sunday still has the potential to hit the mid-80s, with cooler temperatures likely for those south in the valley. Still an overall warm day for a majority of the state. Temperatures for the Oregon coast will remain cooler than the rest of the state. Astoria down to Tillamook still has the ability to warm, but likely cooler than the last few days. That’s the first sign of cooler air moving our direction as this thermal trough breaks apart and our ridge of high pressure aloft departs by Monday and Tuesday.

The temperature futurecast has the mid-60s for Tillamook and the mid-80s for Portland. A forecast like this sometimes takes folks out to the coast to cool down. Not much of an option for that at this time.

No worries! Cooler weather is here by Monday, which will actually be right on average. Tuesday through Thursday may only hit the lower 60s, especially on Tuesday. It’s possible some locations only see the upper 50s for a high midweek. That is a 25 degree drop or so from the daytime highs we’ve been attracting for the weekend.

What is good about the cooler weather, besides a break from the heat, is it will be paired with some rain. It is likely that have some showers Monday through Thursday, with the potential for three quarters of an inch or possibly more by the time we wrap up the week.