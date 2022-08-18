PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Pressing heat continues for another day as high pressure expands to the Pacific Northwest.

We will be floating around the mid to upper 90s as a result. We start mild on Thursday, with lows around 70 degrees. It is possible that we break a record low morning Thursday. We will get that confirmation later in the night.

A reminder that we have a heat advisory in place until 10 p.m. Thursday. An excessive heat warning for The Dalles region is in place until 11 p.m. on Friday night. For those of you that live in the lower Columbia basin, temperatures will soar into the triple-digits.

Passing clouds and isolated showers/t-storms are scheduled to glide across the region. That cloud coverage may inhibit some of our warming in the valley Thursday afternoon.

Swipe through the slideshow below to catch the forecast in your area.

We have now collected 20 days in the 90s this year. That isn’t a record, but they are starting to add up! The record is 31, which was set in 2018. We are now above our average of 15 which dates back to 1941.

One thing to note is that the north Oregon coast will be about 10 degrees cooler on Thursday.

Have a great Thursday!