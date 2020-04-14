April 2020 is bringing a plethora of June-like temps to the forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – There is no doubt that it has been exceptionally nice out for the month of April.

It’s a time of the year that can be described as a roller coaster, with large swings in temperature and at times choppy weather. Well this year, April has been dry, warm and almost feeling more like late May and at times June. As of April 14, we have tallied three days at 70-degrees or above. The forecast is calling for likely two to five more this week.

We went back to check out the last 10 years in Portland to see how we are sizing up with previous years in April. Some years, we are still holding on to hope that we may warm up to the 70s, whereas others, the warmer temperatures are no secret to the forecast. Well, there is a possibility that this year, we actually see the most 70-degree days in the last decade. We had a stretch of years — 2013-2016 — where 70s were not shy to Portland. Now we are halfway through the month with three tallied 70-degree days, but I think it’s possible we see a handful more.

Why? Well, a persistent ridge of high pressure is going to be dominating the Pacific Ocean and West Coast for nearly five to seven days. With a brief disturbance trying to furtively slide in on Wednesday (maybe a drop of rain Wednesday a.m.), most days will be sunny and lacking change.

Why? Because generally high pressure represents sinking air or what is referred to as subsidence. The product of that is dry air, which will inhibit clouds and precipitation. As long as we are in this weather pattern, we will have the ability to warm up to the 70s.

This is what we are looking at for our seven-day forecast for the remainder of the week. We will likely hit 70 or above Thursday and Friday. However, it isn’t out of the question that Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday all top off at 70 or above too. It’s possible we wrap up the month with something like seven or more days in the 70s. That would be the most we have tallied for the month of April over the last decade and would be quite impressive. We will see how we finish the month off, but know, that we could use some rain too. You know — April showers.