PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a beautiful Saturday, expect more of the same on your Sunday as a ridge of high pressure continues to remain in place over the Pacific Northwest — and we will add another 4-5 degrees to Saturday’s high temperatures.

Portland should top out near 70 degrees on Sunday, with 60s along the coast. Light wind is expected as well.

This month has been one for the record books. In fact, this is currently among the Top 10 coldest and wettest Aprils on record in Portland, dating back 82 years.

The next Pacific frontal system arrives overnight Sunday with rain returning to the valley on Monday morning.

Expect a showery and cool week on the way this week. No signs of any hot weather on the way anytime soon. Sorry, folks.