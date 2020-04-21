April showers and wilted flowers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Today will be cooler and cloudier compared to Monday. In fact, Monday marked day seven of 70+ degrees for this month. This afternoon expect highs only reaching the low to mid 60’s, partly cloudy with increasing clouds.

Wednesday: RAIN! Right now it looks like we could get a full day of it and potentially a half inch of rain around Portland. The coast may collect .80″ inches and eastern / central Oregon could actually measure the rain this time, up to a quarter inch. This is exciting stuff considering a very lackluster rainy season.

Forecast rain totals Wednesday

Just for fun look at the forecast rainfall totals from now to the end of the month. Granted, these numbers could change. It’s just a model.

Forecast rain totals from Wed. the 22nd to the end of the month, Thurs the 30th

Imagine now, if those numbers remain unchanged we would have a total of 1.66″ inches of rain for the month of April at PDX. For a frame of reference that’s the normal total for the month of June. The April normal is 2.73″ inches. Interestingly, our temperatures this month have also been more June-like.

So with a potential total of 1.66″ inches of rain for April, would we land in the top five category for driest Aprils on record? As you can see from meteorologist Joseph Dames’ article, the short answer is no, but close. The fifth driest April on record is 0.92″ inches (1959). We’ll see how forecast models play out.

Top 5 driest Aprils on record for Portland. Rainfall totals for April listed next to the year of record. You can find a more in depth explanation of this here.

As you may have have heard we’re in a drought. About 61% of Oregon is listed in the moderate to severe drought categories. Areas not inside a color contour represent 10% of Oregon not in a drought…so far. Last year – not as dry. Look at the April 2019 to April 2020 comparison.

It’s important to note that some portions of our state have been in the abnormally dry category since the end of November 2019.