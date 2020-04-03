April showers of the frozen variety

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Temperatures are dropping in a big way this morning, leaving the door open for a few snowflakes if a few isolated showers happen to overlap. Snow in April sound weird? It’s pretty rare, yet it’s not impossible. Looking back at records from the National Weather Service, the latest recorded date of a trace of snow at PDX was April 22, 1961. Prior to that, April 19th also saw a trace of snow. The most snow ever recorded in a single day in April was 5.2″ on April 1, 1936. Talk about an April Fool’s joke.

For the most part Friday will be mostly cloudy with only a fewer showers during the day. Highs will remain below normal in the low 50s.

This weekend we dive into a mix of dry time and longer duration showers. By Sunday and Monday you’ll notice a an uptick in temperatures. Saturday night freezing levels return to 4,000′. If you have to use mountain passes, be prepared for winter driving. Wet weather wraps up by Sunday night. Starting next week on a dry note, with a warming trend. Warmest temps could exceed 70 degrees by Wednesday! Our last warmest temperature in Portland was March 20 at 67 degrees. Our last 70-degree day was October 6: 71 degrees.