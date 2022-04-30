PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Anytime rain records get broken in Portland, it stands to reason that the region has seen a lot of rain. That is certainly the case for April 2022.

As of late Saturday morning, with an additional .44 inches of rain since late Friday, Portland set the record for the wettest April in the region since 1940. The wettest April record follows the driest April record for Portland from 2021.

“April was a month for the books with multiple records broken,” said KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern. “We saw excessive rain in Portland and a round of snow.”

With steady showers through most of the week, by Thursday Portland had already risen to the fifth-wettest April in the last 82 years leaving only 0.6″ inches needed to break the record.

“With weather models forecasting a larger frontal system arriving Friday night, we were fairly certain the rain record this month would be broken and April would see over 5.0″ of rain across the month,” Bayern said.

Historically, April is the 7th wettest month of the year. December is the wettest and July is the driest.

As the calendar turns to May, and the region begins to dry out headed into summer, the KOIN 6 weather team says things are looking less rainy and more sunny in the coming weeks.

