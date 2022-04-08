PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Earlier this week, it felt like summer with temperatures in the 70s in Portland and across the Willamette Valley, but that will feel like a distant memory come Sunday, when Oregon could see a winter blast bringing in a trace of snow, depending on where you live.

Cool weather and scattered showers started moving into the region Friday and will stay that way on Saturday, and temperatures will continue to stay cool — even drop — resulting in a chance for low elevation cold and a snow/rain mix on Sunday morning, which the KOIN 6 Weather team has been monitoring.

Most roads around Portland will stay clear of snow accumulation or impacts, and most people in the region will likely only see rain on Sunday, but some spots in the 1000 foot elevation and higher could see a dusting of snow in April.

Meanwhile, significant snow accumulation is possible in the Cascades, so keep that in mind if you’re traveling over the passes this weekend.

However, for those not in the mountains, the rain will return by Sunday afternoon with a chilly high in the low 50s.

In fact, expect cool and showery conditions through much of next week.

Again, those summer-like temperatures on Thursday will feel like a distant memory as April continues.