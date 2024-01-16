PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Parks & Recreation Urban Forestry team is responding to more than 350 calls for trees and large branches brought down by the weekend’s snow, strong winds and icy temperatures.

PP&R spokesperson Mark Ross told KOIN 6 News that the calls have been piling up since Portland’s first snowstorm of the year on Jan. 13. Arborists with the Urban Forestry team are still working to clear many of the trees toppled by the storm.

“Tree removal work is prioritized on the largest roads and freeways and then workers make their way into neighborhood streets,” Ross said. “They look to make sure first responders have the ability to get to people in need, and must wait for power company workers to clear any electrical dangers before removing downed trees or branches.”

A tree in SW Portland near Capitol Hwy fell and damaged a van and a house, January 15, 2024 (KOIN)

A tree fell on this house in Lake Oswego, ripping a hole in the roof during a winter storm, January 15, 2024 (KOIN)

A tree fell onto a Lake Oswego home killing an elderly man inside (LOP)



A tree fell into a house and a car in Lake Oswego, January 13, 2023 (KOIN)



A home in Eagle Creek was damaged by a downed tree during the ongoing winter storm. Jan. 13, 2024. (Courtesy: Shannon Pauly)

A downed tree in the Portland area during a winter storm, January 13, 2024 (PMG photo: Jonathan House)



A tree fell onto the roof of a Lake Oswego home on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (KOIN)





The scene of the destruction caused by a pine tree that fell through a Hillsboro home on Jan. 13, 2024. (Photo provided by the family)

A tree crashed though a Hillsboro home, injuring one person, during a major snowstorm on January 13, 2024. (Photo provided by the family.)

A downed tree on NE Flanders in Portland during a winter storm, January 13, 2024 (KOIN)

A downed tree on Lakeview Boulevard during a winter storm, January 13, 2024 (Courtesy to KOIN)

A tree fell in the backyard of this Lake Oswego home, January 13, 2024 (Garth/Vickie Meihoff)

A tree fell onto this house on Miles Court in Hillsboro, January 13, 2024 (Michael Tesauro)

A downed tree in a winter storm on SE Troutdale Road, January 13, 2024 (Multnomah County)

A tree brought down by a snowstorm in Lake Oswego on Jan. 13, 2024. (Lake Oswego Police Department.)

Portland firefighters respond to the scene of three people trapped by a downed tree. (PF&R)

A second winter storm is forecast to ice over Portland Tuesday evening, likely causing more hazardous road conditions, power outages and downed trees around the city.

KOIN 6 News will continue to post the latest weather information as the storm moves across the region.