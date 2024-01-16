PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Parks & Recreation Urban Forestry team is responding to more than 350 calls for trees and large branches brought down by the weekend’s snow, strong winds and icy temperatures.
PP&R spokesperson Mark Ross told KOIN 6 News that the calls have been piling up since Portland’s first snowstorm of the year on Jan. 13. Arborists with the Urban Forestry team are still working to clear many of the trees toppled by the storm.
“Tree removal work is prioritized on the largest roads and freeways and then workers make their way into neighborhood streets,” Ross said. “They look to make sure first responders have the ability to get to people in need, and must wait for power company workers to clear any electrical dangers before removing downed trees or branches.”
A second winter storm is forecast to ice over Portland Tuesday evening, likely causing more hazardous road conditions, power outages and downed trees around the city.
KOIN 6 News will continue to post the latest weather information as the storm moves across the region.