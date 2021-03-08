Are we gearing up for another round of storms Monday?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It sure is feeling like spring as we enter our second full week of March.

We finished the weekend with some hefty storms that brought small hail and lightning to the Greater Portland Metro Area on Sunday afternoon. Did you get some hail? It seemed like at some point each quadrant of the city had received a burst of hail with one or two cells that passed the valley.

Hail in Portland Sunday 3.7.21

Will this be an issue to start the new week? It’s not out of the question for some as an area of low pressure, with cold air aloft, continues to spin off the coast of Oregon. This will encourage more rain showers for the coast, valley and areas of the Gorge on Monday.

However, the instability storm development falls mainly on the Oregon coast tomorrow. Does that mean we won’t find a few that may develop in the valley? It’s still possible, but the threat will remain the highest there.

Astoria and Warrenton had a lot of hail Sunday morning, but this may be a bit farther to the south as that risk shifts as the low pulls that direction.

What can we expect out of Portland Monday? Morning clouds are likely as we start the new week. We may even have some areas that see some patchy fog. That is likely going to be south, but we we can’t rule it out around here. We should have a nice window of sunshine in the afternoon before a potential round of showers find a way up to the area by the evening.

Weather models keep pushing a few showers in by 4 p.m. and they look to remain scattered in nature to wrap up the day. The sunset time is set for 6:07 p.m., with the potential for a nice sunset between the broken clouds around.

Temperatures Monday will be below average for this time of the year. It won’t be significant — it may just be 3 to 5 degrees under. There will be plenty of cool air around the region right now, but most are still fighting to find a way out of winter and into spring.

Conditions will find a way to hover around average or be above normal in the second half of the week. With that, I think Monday should be a nice day for a bike ride or some time outdoors.

The futurecast paints clouds over the area from west to east. Most should start with clouds, with some broken clouds out there for the northwest Oregon coast. We aren’t expecting much moisture to get the day going. However, it increases throughout the day and if you go to the slideshow below, you can see the projection for late afternoon.

This is when the chance for rain will be the greatest around Portland. This won’t be the type of system that dumps snow for the ski resorts, but it should bring in some more at times, but we may catch an inch or so here or there. Right now the base of each resort is full of snow and ready to be enjoyed.

Lastly, if we are to see another downpour or an isolated thunderstorm, it would be in the late afternoon once again after we get some sunshine.