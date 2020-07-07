Are we turning off the rain for the summer?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a dry 4th of July weekend, we are going to take a brief rain pit stop on Tuesday. We know that the summer can lead to some dry weeks, but the start of July has been cool with little rain. If there is no heat, where is the rain?

Usually, the pair of colder air may come with precipitation, but we just haven’t had any moisture. Will this turn into our July 2018 where we only had .02″ of rain the whole month? Will we at least hit our average?

July is when we really cut the rain out of the forecast more consistently. The average monthly total coming out of the airport is 0.65″. Talk about a dry month, compared to what we are capable of in the other seasons. The last time we’ve had over an inch of rain in July, was back in 2014. We barely made it too, coming in at 1.05″ of rain. Dating back to 2000, we’ve only had one July month that cracked 1.00″ of rain.

We are consistently dry in July. It’s fair to say we do start turning off the rain after the 4th of July.

It is more common for us to have just a trace of rain for the full month than to see an inch of rain. We’ve had 3 years dating back to 2000 where we’ve only had a trace of rain when the month wrapped up.

Outside of our dry lightning and wind, this is one of the reasons why we have a heightened risk for wildfires in the summer. But we do have a chance for a little bit of rain this week. Let’s take a look at the rain total come Wednesday morning. Areas like Astoria and the northwest Oregon coast have the best chance for some decent measurable rain. Also, that northeast corner of the state that is one of the lonesome spots that is currently not in a drought.

What about the rest of us?

Neighborhoods around Portland may pick up around .05″ of rain when it’s all said and done. That isn’t much, but for July, it’s something.

Unfortunately, the moisture cuts off relatively quickly and a lot of folks from Salem south, may not see any rain at all. This system is set to move through quickly on Tuesday morning, with conditions remaining unstable through the afternoon and evening.

So although the greatest chance for showers will come with the front that moves through, the development of isolated splashes in the second part of the day is possible too. The chance for rain starts to crumble on Wednesday and that will likely hold until the weekend. Signs for some more light rain on Sunday, but we will keep an update on that forecast this week.