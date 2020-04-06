Are you ready for the super pink moon?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Are you ready for another supermoon? April’s full moon, known as the “pink” moon or sometimes you may hear it called the grass moon, will be ready for viewing on Tuesday.

Now the moon won’t actually look pink, it’s named after the spring blossom of pink phlox flowers, which is usually in bloom during April’s full moon.

This will be the closest and largest full moon of the year. You can expect it to be full at 7:35 p.m. when it is just rising above the horizon. When you think about the progression of the moon, you can think of a full moon occurring in the middle of the lunar cycle of 29.5 days. Now although the full moon may only be 100% full for about one minute, Todd says it looks “full” for about three days.

How about that forecast? Well there should be enough clearing to see this full moon in action. There will be some clouds hanging around Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning, but there will be opportunities to see the full moon Tuesday night.

Below is an idea of the cloud coverage using a weather model provided by the College of DuPage NEXLAB. Many should have a nice clear sky if you are living in central or eastern Oregon; however, the valley and coast may have some interference.

Avg. Total Cloud Cover (%) – Courtesy: COD Weather

When a full moon occurs at or near the perigee, it looks 14% larger and 30% brighter than a typical full moon. That’s what the term “supermoon” refers to. Generally, a supermoon is used to refer to a full moon 90 percent or closer to actual perigee.

Jim Todd of OMSI contributed to this article