PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An atmospheric river will bring rain, wind and heavy snow to parts of the west coast on Thursday. The river’s center flow will take aim at central California, but the effects will be felt as far north as Washington.

Atmospheric River moving towards California Thursday into Friday

East winds will start to increase before sunrise Thursday. Gusts throughout the day in Portland could easily near 30 to 35 mph.

Portland’s wind gust forecast Thursday as atmospheric river hits California

The risk of power outages increases along the Columbia River Gorge Thursday. East winds will be the strongest along Interstate 84 during the afternoon and evening hours. Some of those gusty conditions are expected to move into parts of the Portland metro area and as far west as the coast.

Potential power outage forecast for western Oregon and Washington Thursday as gusty winds move through the area

Saturated soil and gusty winds help increase the power outage potential. Additional rainfall totals will near a tenth of an inch in Portland Thursday. Rain showers and breezy conditions are expected to last through Friday.

Forecast rainfall totals for western Oregon and Washington

This latest storm won’t be as impactful as previous atmospheric rivers, but the rain and snow seen in California this winter could put parts of The Golden State under stress. The rainfall expected in western Oregon and Washington will be beneficial as some locations have fallen back into abnormally dry conditions.

Skies will slowly start to dry Friday before another round of soggy weather moves into the Portland metro area by Monday.