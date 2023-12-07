PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The atmospheric river might have cleared out of the Pacific Northwest late Wednesday night, but the rain and wind still remain.

The persistent and steady rain that western Oregon and Washington have seen over the last several days will become more sporadic on Thursday. Despite the breaks between rain showers, Portland could see wind gusts near 25 mph Thursday afternoon. Those winds will help keep temperatures closer to normal with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Additional rainfall will be minimal after the excessive rain seen over the past few days. Although these totals are minor, flooding and landslides are still possible because of the already saturated soil.

Additional rain accumulation expected across western Oregon and Washington Thursday, December 7, 2023

Even drier weather is expected to return to the region Friday. That comes with even cooler morning lows as winter takes hold of the Cascades.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s cooler and still wet weather forecast for the next week

Snow elevations will continue to fall to nearly 1,500 ft. Thursday and Friday.

The Oregon Cascade snowpack will be replenished through Saturday. The lower elevation snow will likely make mountain travel difficult Thursday and continue through the weekend.