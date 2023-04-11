PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The latest atmospheric river is on the move. Portland’s wet weather continues Tuesday morning as the thunderstorm potential increases.

The atmospheric river is moving south, clearing Portland’s skies by Tuesday afternoon. The thunderstorm activity expected Tuesday will consist of a rumble of thunder, clap of lightning, and potential small hail.

Portland’s thunderstorm potential Tuesday, April 11, 2023

However, Tuesday evening’s drying trend will be replaced with the next round of showers by Wednesday morning. Gloomy skies will be matched with below-average temperatures. Afternoon highs should be sitting in the low 60s, but afternoon temperatures will struggle to warm into the low 50s.

Cooler-than-normal temperatures expected to continue over the next week in the Pacific Northwest

This comes as Portland sees a surplus of rain for the month of April. Portland has seen almost an inch of rain above what’s normal for the first week of the month. That continues to help keep Portland free of any drought situation. Improvements in the drought are still in need east of the Cascades.

Rainy weather continues to keep Portland clear of any drought

Fortunately, drier and warmer weather is on the horizon.

Portland’s extended weather forecast

Spring-like conditions return to the region by the week’s end. Afternoon highs could warm into the mid-60s. That will send Portland’s average afternoon highs above average for the weekend.