PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friday will be our wettest, windiest and warmest day out of the next seven.

Friday morning is expected to be in the low 50s with the heaviest rain in the morning. By the afternoon, temperatures are expected to reach the upper 50s. There will be more rain and gusty winds throughout the evening, with peak gusts reaching 45 mph in the Portland area.

Things aren’t looking too better for the weekend. An atmospheric river slides south on Saturday and in comes another system bringing colder air and showers, but not nearly as much rain as Friday.

Meanwhile, temperatures on Sunday will drop to the mid 40s. While much of the Willamette Valley will see rain, mountain passes and below will be at snow level.

