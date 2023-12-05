PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The strongest rain and wind of Oregon and Washington’s latest atmospheric river remains Tuesday. Flooding rains, gusty winds and the threat of mudslides grows as precipitation amounts continue to climb.

A KOIN 6 Weather Alert remains in place through Wednesday due to the threat of urban flooding, river flooding, the burn scar mudslides potential, and gusty winds. River levels will continue to rise even after the rain begins to slow. That’s due to runoff continuing to keep some river high.

Warmer temperatures return to Portland Tuesday, December 5, 2023 as wind and rain moves in with the latest atmospheric river

Temperatures will remain above December’s normal of 47ºF in Portland Tuesday. Southerly winds will help push the temperature close to 60ºF again Tuesday afternoon. That warming trend comes to an end Thursday.

Winds will remain gusty through most of the day Tuesday, but rain accumulation will continue to build in the coming days. Some coastal locations could near almost 6 inche of rain by the middle of the week.

The river of water from Hawaii to the West Coast will push a cold front through the region Tuesday. That will keep wind gusts high. Some may feel winds greater than 30 mph Tuesday afternoon. Those winds will help user in cooler and near normal temperatures by the middle of the week.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s wet and cooler weather forecast

These cooler temperatures will continue through the end of the week as rain showers remain. Rain will become lighter and more sporadic in the coming days. Tuesday will see the heaviest and most persistent rain this week.