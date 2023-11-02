PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The winds of change will bring warmer and slightly drier conditions to the Pacific Northwest Thursday as the latest atmospheric river takes a pause.

Temperatures will warm into the low to mid-60s on Thursday despite the wet, windy and cloudy conditions. Rain showers will slow through the day as Portland’s latest atmospheric river retreats slightly.

Recent rain showers will slow as the day moves forward. That doesn’t mean rainfall mounts will be lacking. A total of 0.60″ is possible for Thursday.

Rain accumulation expected for Thursday, November 2, 2023

Winds will be gusty at times as winds near 20-25 mph this Thursday. Even stronger winds are possible along the coast. Now is the time to ensure Halloween decorations and trash cans are securely in place.

Snow isn’t a major factor with this latest atmospheric river, due to the warmer nature of the storm. Snow elevations will start to fall next week over the Cascades as Portland’s highs fall back into the mid-50s.

Snow elevations remain slightly higher than normal for November as winter weather elevations drop slightly Friday morning

Friday brings slightly drier conditions to the Pacific Northwest as the atmospheric river retreats.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland wet and mild weather forecast

That pause in rain is short-lived. The impacts of this atmospheric river continue to push moisture with rain and potential thunderstorms by the weekend. No severe weather is expected, but some minor urban flooding is expected over the next week.