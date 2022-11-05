PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Mountain snow will continue in droves Sunday as our next link of moisture moves across the area. After picking up multiple inches on Saturday, with a handful more coming by night, we have a heavy dose moving in come Sunday.

A winter weather advisory in place until Sunday night (10 p.m.). This will impact locations from 3,000 feet and above. There may be an additional 8 to 12 inches of snow. This means we will have snowy passes come late Sunday and most definitely by Monday morning. There may be some blowing snow as well, due to the wind gusting upwards to 40 mph.

What about the threat for winter weather in the Willamette Valley? At this time, that threat is extremely low. We are not expecting snowfall down to the valley floor. Why? There isn’t a lot of moisture hanging around after Sunday. The complete temperature profile will also be tough to cool down to freezing. We will call it about a 5% chance for snow down to some of the lower elevations late Monday into Tuesday.

Last year, we had our first snowfall on December 18 (0.2 inches). Most years we see our first low elevation snow in December. Of course, we have had snow in November before. If you use the slideshow below, you can see the snow accumulation through Tuesday morning. Expectations for snow beyond the mountains is again, meager.

Futurecast will show the moisture around the region for late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. The area of low pressure that is the cause of the ruckus Monday looks to pull far enough off coast to prevent much shower activity locally. The best bet for rain showers will be the Oregon coast. There may still be a few snow showers for the Cascades at this time. By Tuesday morning, there looks to be very little moisture in place. Regardless of the cool east wind, we aren’t picking up on much moisture. We will watch the hills around the region in the coming days for the best opportunity for any winter weather.

