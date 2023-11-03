PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The second punch to the latest atmospheric river returns to the Portland metro area on Friday.

Patchy fog will start the day off Friday as warmer afternoon temperatures help clear the air. Highs will sit nearly 10 degrees above average with temperatures sitting close to 65°F by Friday afternoon.

Winds will remain much calmer than Thursday as easterly winds help warm the Willamette Valley. These winds will continue to remain calm until the weekend.

Clouds will continue to increase on Friday as rain chances begin to ramp up with the next punch to Oregon and Washington’s atmospheric river. Rain accumulation will be near a half inch and the heaviest of the rain returns Saturday.

Winds will become gusty again Saturday as some valley winds could near 30 mph Saturday. Thunderstorms are also possible later in the day as the atmospheric river begins to exit.

Despite rainy weather, temperatures continue to sit in the mid 60s through Saturday. Highs don’t near average until Sunday.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s wet and windy weather pattern over the next week

Wet and cooler weather returns after the weekend as afternoon highs return to near-normal conditions.