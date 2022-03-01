PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We may be in one of the wettest stretches that we are going to have all year.

The first part of the atmospheric river (AR) that is moving through Oregon brought in 1.66 inches of rain for Portland, topping our wettest day so far this year.

Will we end up with a list that is all above one inch of rain? Only time will tell, but we know the last few months of the year can bring in just as much rain if not more than what we have now.

We may not have to wait until fall for another one-inch observation. That forecast may be here as early as Wednesday when there will be one last surge of moisture coming north overnight through tomorrow. This is the atmospheric river taking one more flight across the region.

Projected rain totals for Wednesday are looking to jump into the three quarters to the one-inch range. The Northwest Oregon coast should avoid the significant totals that came on Monday. This afternoon and evening will be the transition period before that next bucket of rain topples over. Weather models have the highest totals around Vancouver and Portland. I would be prepared for significant rain totals from Linn county north to southern Clark county. I wouldn’t rule out a handful of communities seeing an inch of rain Wednesday. The rain total forecast below is from 12:00 A.M to 11:30 P.M. Wednesday. Give or take a few tenths, the forecast should look close to this by the end of the day. That AR starts to decay as we hit Wednesday, leaving what is left to communities to the south in Oregon and in California. Still enough to bring in some good moisture to areas that could use it.

WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE:

By early tomorrow morning we will have light to moderate rain from Cowlitz county south to Lane county. Moisture stretches through the Gorge into areas of the Lower Columbia Basin too. This won’t be as intense as Monday. The rain will be consistent at this time of the day. That rope of moisture leans back by afternoon, pulling the moisture up to the northwest for a moment. That will cut out the rain for locations like Pendleton by lunch time. At that time, still wet for Clack county and south into wine country. Eventually the plume of moisture is nearly north and south oriented, bringing moisture to just the valley by late Wednesday night. Most stages of the day will involve rain for the Portland metro area. Conditions will slow down from the coast, inland. That means areas like Astoria and Tillamook should see pockets of rain or no rain by late. Take a look at the precipitation depiction on Wednesday night. This is when the snow levels should start to descend.

COLDER AIR MOVES IN:

With the warm air mass from the current AR, snow levels are too high to have an impact on road conditions. With mainly rain coming down near the base of the ski resorts and on the passes, we haven’t had any additional snowfall. This should change later in the week as colder air finds a place in the forecast come Thursday. We aren’t talking about a significant change in air mass, but conditions return to where they probably should be for early March. Snow levels should drop to the passes or below by Friday. If swipe through the slideshow, you can find the air mass graphics for Tuesday night and Thursday morning. The cold air out over the Pacific will return to western Washington and Oregon, helping produce more snow for the mountains. This is the type of air we want to preserve the snow that is up there, while also opening the door for additional snow.

As of Tuesday, we are now 19 days away from the official start of Spring (March 20, 8:39 A.M.)