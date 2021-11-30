Atmospheric river to the north, but will it impact Portland?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – November has been embedded with atmospheric rivers (AR) and soaking rains. Tuesday, that stream of moisture stays north. It’s going to try to clip Oregon, but it isn’t expected to impact the state like the previous events.

What does that mean for our forecast? Well you can expect to stay mainly dry Tuesday. There is a small chance for patchy drizzle or light rain before noon, but the day should be more dry than drizzly. The farther south you are the less chance for any rain.

For those of you in southwest Washington, your chances are higher for a shower or two. The AR is going to set up to the north and it will produce more rain for the Vancouver Island and Olympic Peninsula region. We won’t be able to clear the clouds for a sunny day, but there may be some moments out there.

Unlike previous events, this AR is going to stay north in Washington and dissipate before it finds ground in Oregon. If you cycle through the graphics below you can get an idea of the weather pattern and temperatures coming. The second graphic does a good job determining the location of the incoming AR and the wind associated with steering that.

There is just enough of a ridge of high pressure for clearance from the rain to the north. Those of you in Clatsop County should be ready for light rain. That goes for areas across the way in Pacific County, too. We are not expecting any local flooding concerns, but a flood watch and warning is in place up in Washington (Olympic Peninsula, north Puget Sound).

Just like the previous ARs, we are going to have some warm air in the vicinity. This is going to keep us above average for the next two days. Temperatures will start in the upper 40s Tuesday around the Willamette Valley. Highs reach the mid 50s by the afternoon and evening. We may even push into the 60s on Wednesday! The trend is for temperatures to cool down near average as we approach the weekend. We are keeping our eyes on a pattern shift next week. Take in the warm weather while it is here.