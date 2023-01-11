PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The river in the sky returns to western Oregon and Washington Wednesday afternoon.

This comes after the atmospheric river brought record rainfall to central California earlier this week. It left behind catastrophic flooding in parts of California and now that moisture is moving north.

Atmospheric river moves north Wednesday

Thankfully, no California flooding conditions are expected in the Pacific Northwest this week — but wet weather will return.

Rainfall amounts are expected to near 0.3″-0.5″ through Thursday morning along the Willamette Valley. Greater rainfall totals will be found along the coast closing in at nearly three-quarters of an inch.

Rainfall forecast totals from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning

Snow amounts over the cascades are only expected to approach 0.3″ to 1.5″ through Friday.

Breezy conditions will continue through Thursday with the highest wind gusts found along the gorge.