Atmospheric rivers helping September rain totals, air quality

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With the help of two atmospheric rivers on Wednesday and Friday, we have topped our monthly average for rain in Portland.

We had some help with the thunderstorms last Friday, but it has been the back to back moisture plumes that have done the trick for us. When you see this track of clouds from visible satellite stretching across the Pacific and covering the Pacific Northwest, it is usually bringing that moisture with it.

From midnight, we are nearly at 3/4 inches of rain in Portland with likely more scattered showers bringing that total up at times this afternoon or evening. As we dove into the forecast Thursday, it was anticipated that we would see our highest totals from Tillamook east to Forest Grove and extending to Portland. The weather models did a good job with this forecast as the totals did appear to be on the higher side around that stretch of Oregon.

It started dumping rain on Portland around 8am this morning. So far we've clocked nearly 3/4" rain since midnight. 🌧️ Not close to the rainfall record for today but showers continue through the afternoon. #orwx @KOINNews pic.twitter.com/Wl5ZMLmGq9 — Kelley Bayern (@KelleyKOIN) September 25, 2020

It is definitely a pleasure to say that we still have good air quality. The more that we can keep things mixed and that nourishing rain coming in, we are going to see overall conditions to be good.

There may be some pockets that have moderate levels, but up and down the valley and outside the fire perimeter will be sitting with a good air quality level.

Information from the Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program shows clean air through the day today and tomorrow. There is warmer and dry weather in the forecast early next week and to start the October. This may deteriorate the conditions slightly, but for now the conditions are just right to keep conditions in the green.

Yesterday we discussed the cloudy days in Portland, with Portland coming in at 11 cloudy days where the sky was covered 80-100%. No doubt that came during the stretch of poor air quality and disrupting smoke. A week of poor air quality and smoky skies that didn’t want to budge. It feels good to see the green bars again.