PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — August brings a slue of new weather normals, supermoons, and summer heat for Portland.

The first day of the new month will bring hotter than normal conditions to Portland as the mercury climbs to nearly 90 degrees. The start of the month is normally some of the warmest conditions seen in August, but highs will be nearly five degrees above normal.

Summer heat returns to Portland Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s

Sunny skies will continue as Portland typically sees highs in the low 80s. That makes August the warmest month of the year for The Rose City. Despite this being the warmest month on average, it does begin Portland’s cooling trend. By the end of the month, average daytime highs drop to the low 80s.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s normal weather conditions for the month of August

The recent stretch of dry weather will likely continue for the month of August as it’s typically Portland’s second driest month of the year.

Summer heat will only continue to build through the rest of the week. Afternoon highs will sit nearly 10 degrees above normal.

Above normal temperatures are expected in Portland for the first week of August

Portland needs to see the return of rain, but the dry skies will give clear views of the first supermoon of the month.

First of two full moons happens Tuesday over Portland

The first full moon of the month is known as the sturgeon moon. It’s also a supermoon! So, that means that the moon is closest to earth in its orbit and appears slightly larger and brighter than the average full moon. The second full moon of the month is known as a rare, blue moon comes August 30th.