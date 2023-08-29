PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of cooler and cloudier weather stays over the western half of Oregon and Washington Tuesday afternoon.

The ‘coldest’ temperature of this year’s summer season was recorded Monday. That’s where daytime temperatures only managed to get into the low 70s. The last time temperatures fell that low this summer during the afternoon hours was on July 10 of this year. Another round of the 70-degree heat is possible Tuesday with highs only expected to warm into the low to mid 70s.

Cooler temperatures remain over Portland Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Those heading off to their first day back to school might need the light jacket for the start of the day. Recess will be mostly cloudy with a few light raindrops, but warmer by the afternoon.

Bus stop forecast keeps skies mostly cloudy and cooler than normal for the end of August, Tuesday

Tuesday’s high temperature will determine if the marine layer clears at all across the Willamette Valley. Some of these clouds could put a few drops of rain down across the region.

Rain chances increase for western Oregon and Washington Tuesday, August 29, 2023

The higher humidity, increased cloud coverage, cooler temperatures, and chance of rain is helping reduce the wildfire threat across the region. Poor air quality remains over many western Oregon and Washington locations as fires continue to burn across the region.

Western Oregon and Washington continues to see a low fire weather danger Tuesday as temperatures remain cool and potentially wet

Thankfully, a cold front is expected to bring widespread rain back the region by Thursday as even cooler conditions work their way back into the valley.

Mild temperatures will remain across Portland as the chance of rain remains elevated

Afternoon and evening highs will only climb into the low upper 60s after Thursday’s front. That’s where mostly cloudy conditions and heavy rain showers are possible at times.