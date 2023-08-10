PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Warm and drier air is now starting to work its way back into the Portland region as August heat begins to build.
Morning clouds will help keep temperatures slightly below average Thursday as the latest round of summer heat continues to build. Afternoon sunshine will push temperatures into the low to mid-80s Thursday in the Rose City.
The cloud coverage and mild temperatures are thanks to Wednesday morning’s cold front that moved through the Pacific Northwest. Very little rain fell across the area as the dry stretch of weather begins to build again.
Now, a heat wave begins to build over the Pacific Ocean. That heat will build and move towards western Oregon and Washington this weekend and continue into next week. Afternoon and evening highs will likely sit about 10-15 degrees above normal as the number of dry days begins to grow again across the region.
These above average temperatures will continue through the middle of next week. Not only will the valley locations feel the heat, but the Oregon Coast will also see warmer conditions.
The Seaside Beach Volleyball Tournament will see afternoon highs in the low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds as the event lasts through Sunday. Sunscreen is a must even if the cloud coverage remains widespread this weekend.