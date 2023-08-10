PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Warm and drier air is now starting to work its way back into the Portland region as August heat begins to build.

Morning clouds will help keep temperatures slightly below average Thursday as the latest round of summer heat continues to build. Afternoon sunshine will push temperatures into the low to mid-80s Thursday in the Rose City.

Skies will begin to clear Thursday as temperatures return to the low 80s during the afternoon and evening hours.

The cloud coverage and mild temperatures are thanks to Wednesday morning’s cold front that moved through the Pacific Northwest. Very little rain fell across the area as the dry stretch of weather begins to build again.

Building heat comes as high pressure develops over the Pacific Ocean this weekend

Now, a heat wave begins to build over the Pacific Ocean. That heat will build and move towards western Oregon and Washington this weekend and continue into next week. Afternoon and evening highs will likely sit about 10-15 degrees above normal as the number of dry days begins to grow again across the region.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s drier and hotter weather pattern for this weekend and next week

These above average temperatures will continue through the middle of next week. Not only will the valley locations feel the heat, but the Oregon Coast will also see warmer conditions.

Seaside Beach Volleyball games will be mild and dry this weekend

The Seaside Beach Volleyball Tournament will see afternoon highs in the low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds as the event lasts through Sunday. Sunscreen is a must even if the cloud coverage remains widespread this weekend.