Cloudy start to August but fire danger remains

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cloudy to start this morning from the coast to the valley. Expect highs in the mid 80s with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are expected to hover around the mid 80’s for the next week. The big take away is we’re not expecting any 90 degree days.
WILDFIRES & HAZE
In the Pac NW we’ve dealt with the heat, the haze and all the right ingredients for fire danger. A new Red Flag Warning has been issued for the lower Columbia Basin of Oregon from 11am until 11pm tonight. Smoke from wildfires has been hitching a ride on southerly winds aloft. Air quality has been good for most locations in Oregon as the smoke has yet to mix down to surface levels.
To read more about the status of fires in the area click here. Check for public fire restrictions here.
Here’s the latest fire assessment from the National Interagency Fire Center:
Nationally, 38 large fires have burned more than 196,000 acres across the country. Firefighters continue to make progress toward containment goals on many large fires in the West. Seven large fires were contained yesterday. On July 30, two Single Engine Air Tankers on contract with the Department of the Interior crashed while assigned to the Bishop fire near Caliente, NV. Both pilots were fatally injured. The firefighting community extends condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. Two MAFFS C-130 airtankers and support personnel from the 146th Airlift Wing (California Air National Guard) have been deployed to McClellan Airfield, CA, in support of wildland fire operations. During this unprecedented time, the safety of the public and all wildland fire responders is always the number one priority for all wildland fire agencies. For more information and links to the Geographic Area Plans, visit the NIFC COVID-19 page.https://www.nifc.gov/fireInfo/nfn.htm
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.