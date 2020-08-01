Cloudy start to August but fire danger remains

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cloudy to start this morning from the coast to the valley. Expect highs in the mid 80s with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are expected to hover around the mid 80’s for the next week. The big take away is we’re not expecting any 90 degree days.

Saturday forecast

The last week and a half at PDX

Nice time to be on the water.

River temps as of Saturday morning

Don’t leave pets or kids in the car, even when it’s 80 outside. Your car is still an oven.

Possible drizzle in the morning

Clear Sat afternoon

Clear Sunday afternoon

WILDFIRES & HAZE

In the Pac NW we’ve dealt with the heat, the haze and all the right ingredients for fire danger. A new Red Flag Warning has been issued for the lower Columbia Basin of Oregon from 11am until 11pm tonight. Smoke from wildfires has been hitching a ride on southerly winds aloft. Air quality has been good for most locations in Oregon as the smoke has yet to mix down to surface levels.

To read more about the status of fires in the area click here. Check for public fire restrictions here.

Here’s the latest fire assessment from the National Interagency Fire Center: