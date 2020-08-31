August wraps with clouds, spotty showers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – There was a lot of praise about the weather over the weekend.

It was our last weekend of August and it sure was pleasant.

It was also a bit chilly in the morning. Sunday started in the lower 50s with many neighborhoods bottoming out in the 40s. The start of the week is going to start a bit cool with clouds.

We may even have a spotty shower for areas of the Willamette Valley, but a better chance for portions of the coast. Check out the hour by hour forecast for 7 AM on Monday morning. Mostly isolated showers, but we may hold together enough to pick up a trace to .05″ of measurable rain around Portland.

Rain totals will not be impressive. The farther north you are, the better chance you have for some measurable rain. We haven’t had measurable rain in 10 days in Portland, so we could use some. It looks like we are going to start the month of September dry and hot, so I’m sure .05″ would be better than nothing. Notice that there will likely be no measurable rain for areas of Central Oregon around some of those burning wildfires. This front is going to be rather dry and it may pick up the wind a bit around areas like The Dalles.

The Wind Gust forecast through the early hours has some sites pushing 20 mph, but by the time we get to the afternoon, we may have some areas peaking out around 25 to 30 mph. That isn’t the best news for the wildfires that will be continuing to cause problems around the state. There was a large brush fire that started in Mapleton, Oregon on Sunday. You can read about that here. The wind shouldn’t be much of an issue around the Willamette Valley and there are no weather alerts at this time.

Enjoy the cooler and cloudy weather because the sun and heat is at it full time later this week.