A like look at the Willamette River in Portland on Sept. 11, 2023. (KOIN 6)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The seasonal temp is set at 77 degrees for mid-September, but for the past three days we’ve had temps rise to the mid-90s or mid-80s.

But changes are on the way!

After reaching 85 degrees in Portland Saturday afternoon, our daytime highs are about to be much more mild and we’ll see a relief from our 90-degree days.

The cooldown kicks off on Sunday as we start the countdown to the start of fall.

We’re less than a week away from the official start of autumn!

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies and cooler temps as we’re expecting to max out in the upper 70s for the metro area.

Despite mostly cloudy conditions over Portland on Sunday we are looking to stay dry.

As for rain chances next week, Wednesday is circled for a slight chance of showers. A chance of isolated showers is also possible late Tuesday night.

Cloudier and cooler weather continues through much of next week.