Back-to-back weeks of warm, dry spring weather in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – I hope you’re ready for back-to-back weeks of sunny and dry weather. Not only is not going to rain (potentially a drop or two on Wednesday), it is just very dry altogether. The relative humidity is low and almost looks like a summer month. Keep that in mind if you’re planning on burning anything this week. There will be plenty of blue skies this week, with a few clouds on Wednesday with a weak disturbance dropping down the coast.

Monday will be nice and sunny from the start to finish. Temperatures starting off a bit chilly for some in the 30s, but around Portland, it will likely be in the 40s to begin your day. Temperatures jumping to the mid to upper 60s for the afternoon. We will go with about 5-10 degrees above average to start the week and likely 10-15 above average to finish the week.

With high pressure in place and keeping us from any sort of action, we are not expecting any rain. If we don’t see any rain on Wednesday, which is likely, we will probably experience a solid 10+ day stretch dating back to April 5 of no rain in Portland. You may think about watering some of your plants with a stretch like this and the dry air.