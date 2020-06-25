Temperatures go back to the 80s!

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This morning we transition from mostly clear in the valley to mostly cloudy, but only for a few hours. Thanks to the initial lack of clouds, heat is allowed to escape from the earth’s surface. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid-50s. Then a nice healthy marine influence will keep us mostly cloudy in the valley until noon. Thanks to the northerly wind running down the valley, places like Eugene and Corvallis may keep the clouds longer than the north end today.

Highs reach the mid-80s today. Now high pressure is in charge but not for long. Friday will be sunny and a few degrees warmer in the afternoon. Clouds will increase Friday evening ahead of a weak system.

For my pilot friends flying in or out of the coast this morning: the OR coast is socked in this morning. It’s great flying weather if you want to practice instrument approaches otherwise, personally, not recommended for non-instrument pilots: MVFR. The ceiling is likely to lower at Newport KONP this morning leaving you with straight up IFR.

Marginal Visual Flight Rules – in an aviation product, refers to the general weather conditions pilots can expect at the surface. VFR stands for Visual Flight Rules and MVFR means Minimum or Marginal Visual Flight Rules. MVFR criteria means a ceiling between 1,000 and 3,000 feet and/or 3 to 5 miles visibility. National Weather Service

Coastal winds increase for the afternoon gusting from the north up to 25-30 mph. Beach temperatures will reach the mid 60’s under mostly cloudy skies. A break in the clouds may occur by the late afternoon.

Today’s forecast

Be careful with pets and kids in the car.

Wind increases today from the north.

Friday wind speed ramps up to 25-35 mph in the gorge.

UV Index forecast today.

Allergies bad? Check the forecast!

Reminders for beach goers at Seaside

Weekend: Cooler and wet for part of the weekend in the valley. Saturday should be mostly dry. Daytime highs only reach the low 70s. Sunday colder air arrives, temps in the upper 60s with showers. Plus, a chance for thunderstorms. Yes, that will make the 5th weekend in a row with measurable rain in Portland. Just remember, the weather does not care if it’s Monday or Saturday.