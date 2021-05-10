Banner spring conditions to start the new week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We’re gearing up for another nice spring week!

Morning clouds can’t be ruled out on Monday, especially in the northern Willamette Valley near the Columbia River. Those clouds will start around the Oregon coast as well.

Temperatures will be in the mid-40s, warming to the lower 50s when the sun comes up. A gentle breeze out of the northwest for most of the day, around 5 to 10 miles per hour in Portland. By midday, the temperatures should be around 60 degrees with more sunshine to tap into.

Most locations should be sunny by morning if you’re in central or the southern Willamette Valley.

If you look through the day planner graphic below, you will see that the evening hours should top off near 70 degrees. I think a handful of locations get that bump to 70 degrees today. If you’re going out for baseball practice with the kids or you have some free time for a bike ride in the afternoon, it should be a nice spring day.

Warming up to the lower 70s from Madras out to Pendleton today. The Dalles may get an extra kick for an additional degree or two. Overall, most locations pushing around 70 outside of the Oregon coast.

The coast should be hovering around the upper 50s by the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds today. The wind will be running out of the north a bit and temperatures remain cooler than those to the east. Warmer temperatures coming Tuesday for those of you out in Astoria or any of the communities out there tucked in next to the Pacific.

It’s a great time to get out and check the lilacs and spring flowers. If you have some time to check out some of the beautiful parks around the region, you can get a good look at the spring color. Check out the lilacs coming out of Duniway lilac park in Portland. You can smell the lilac through the photo.

Courtesy: Melinda White

How about rain?

It doesn’t look like there will be much moisture around by the morning. High pressure clears us out and that should promote dry weather. However, there may be some drops that find a way to the surface out for on the northern Oregon coast in the morning.

You can see the aforementioned morning clouds traveling the Columbia River to Portland in the futurecast below. These will be lower clouds, whereas the clouds in the afternoon and evening will be more broken and higher.

The view of Portland should be rather bright and sunny tomorrow. I think we are in store for a lovely sunset as well with some clouds hanging around the area.

By Monday evening temperatures should have topped off around 70 degrees, making for a banner day here in Portland. This will be the coolest day all week. Warmer temperatures expected by Tuesday, with highs starting to push 80.

If you want a traditional May afternoon, Monday is going to be your day. All eyes on the weekend for a chance for some rain around here. In the meantime, you can leave the house with no concerns about rain.