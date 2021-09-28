Battle Ground resident ‘saw things flying in the sky’

BATTLE GROUND, Ore. (KOIN) – The National Weather Service in Portland visited Battle Ground on Tuesday to carry out a storm survey on a weak tornado.

According to the storm report, the approximate time of the tornado — which the NWS rated as EF-0 — was between 7:10 and 7:20 p.m. on Monday night. The survey found the tornado had wind gusts topping off at 85 miles per hour with a path distance of 3.9 miles.

These types of tornadoes are brief, but they can bring in damaging wind and destruction. Video from Tyler Mode shows rotation and support of what may be the development of a tornado.

Neighbors said it was frightening to look outside and see a funnel forming. Evelyn Cunningham said their one-year-old dog, Pepper, ran inside the house just before they spotted the tornado heading toward them.

“All of a sudden the wind came up, we thought it’s just a little rainstorm coming up, but in a few minutes we saw all things flying way up in the sky,” Cunningham said. “We were surprised it was a tornado but we’re from the Midwest so we’d seen tornadoes before and thought ‘that looks like a tornado.'”

The family spent Tuesday cleaning up. They said a tree was blocking their road at one point but they’ve since cleared it.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said no storm-related injuries have been reported.

