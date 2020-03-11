Battling allergies? Grab your allergy forecast for the weekend here

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s just about that time again to make some plans for the weekend and you may want to be out and about this weekend with the family. If you’re thinking about hanging around nearby, expect the allergy forecast to improve by Friday.

We do have two days where it is ranging in the medium category before it does get better. Although the forecast is looking to stay around that range, I would be prepared for the possibility for it to pop up a bit higher on Thursday because of some wind (inside tip).

Forecast Improves this weekend (RAIN)

Why is there a dip come Friday and Saturday? We have a cold air mass on the way with rain showers. It’s a very similar pattern from last weekend with the improvement to the allergy on Friday and Saturday; however, it typically comes with rain.

Notice the increase come Friday and the continuation through Saturday. These are going to be the two moments where the allergens improve to a near low category.

Unfortunately, you may decide to spend the day inside because of the rain. It will dry up with high pressure taking over by the end of the weekend and the start of next week. This means the allergy forecast will likely hit a boost by early next week.

Right now the top allergens to be most concerned about are Juniper, Alder, and Poplar. If there is a silver lining, it’s the fact that we aren’t in the medium-high to high categories yet!