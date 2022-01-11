Beachgoers beware: A sneaker wave hazard for the Oregon coast midweek

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Sneaker waves can come any time of the year and we are going to be under that risk this week.

There is a high threat for sneaker waves along the Oregon coast until Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service in Portland. It may be a warmer than average on Wednesday, allowing for folks to be out at the beach with more comfort. Some locations are expected to see temperatures up to 60 degrees, which may bring more traffic to the beaches to enjoy the scenery.

Sneaker waves are larger than normal waves that sprawl up the shore further than normal waves.

As a courtesy reminder, you should stay alert, off jetties, and keep an eye on the water at all times. Sneaker waves can potentially be deadly as the unexpected element that they bring can find beachgoers off guard. Sneaker waves are also powerful enough to roll logs and heavy debris along the beach.

According to NOAA, that is one of the prime dangers as large logs and debris can knock you over or even pin you underwater.

Safety tips:

Make sure you know the local weather surf, and tide forecast for the beach you’re going to.

An obvious one, but very important, never turn your back on the ocean.

It’s a good idea to watch the waves from higher ground before moving closer. Make sure you keep an eye on the water as you do.

In addition to the sneaker wave threat, there are a few coast alerts to acknowledge today and Wednesday. There is a gale warning in place from the waters around Astoria south to the Tillamook county line.

There is also a small craft advisory from Lincoln county west. Hazardous seas with some tough waves out there for the main issues. I would be prepared for sneaker waves up and down the Oregon coast for now. The gale warning is expected to expire tonight, but the risk for sneaker waves is still prominent on Wednesday.

The wave forecast will be at it’s most aggressive time late Tuesday, with improvements by Wednesday night. Waves are expected around 20 feet with conditions becoming pacified slightly on Wednesday. Even with the wave forecast improving, the uncertain nature of sneaker waves is still possible. The larger waves are from the system that is moving through, creating a stormy environment. Conditions should calm heading into the weekend.

Tuesday evening may also be dangerous for the northern Oregon coast because of the additional element of rain, which makes conditions harder to see. If you’re going to be out at the beach this evening, make sure to keep your distance and to grab that rain jacket.