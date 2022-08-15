PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If I told you it was going to be hot this week, I’m sure you wouldn’t find it surprising at this point. We’ve had plenty of practice recently in Portland. So let’s just get straight to the point, it’s going to be another toasty forecast.

Temperatures are once again deciding to act up as daytime highs look to be 5 to 15 degrees above average for the week. Yes, you read that correctly, we may end up 15 degrees above average Wednesday as temperatures push the upper 90s and then again on Thursday.

Monday will start in the 50s and 60s for the Willamette Valley. Portland is expected to top off around 87 degrees. Warm and dry is the story and we will live it out for the next few days. Monday may be the coolest temperature all week!

Of course, there are plenty of comfortable communities out at the Oregon coast where you can find the cool air of Mother Nature.

Swipe through the slideshow below to see the forecast across the state.

The rather benign weather from the weekend will remain around here. However, with the heat returning, wildfire conditions will be more hazardous. We will expect lower relative humidity levels as early as Tuesday. Temperatures around central Oregon should warm back to the mid-90s. Stay cool out there!